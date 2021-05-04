Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
 
High pressure returns today with dry weather and climbing temperatures into the mid 70s-low 80s by Wednesday.   
Another weather system approaches the Pacific Northwest Thursday with increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.  Fire danger will likely increase Thursday afternoon as gusty winds (25-35 mph) develop.  
 
The upper-level trough is overhead Friday with much cooler temperatures, breezy winds and a slight chance for stray showers or maybe a thunderstorm.  The best chance for convection will be in the Blues and Cascades.  Highs in the 60s.
 
Mother's Day weekend looks dry with highs in the mid-upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.  
We could also see a few stray showers late Thursday evening/night.  Cooler and dry air arrive behind the front Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.  Highs will continue to warm onto the low-mid 70s early next week.

