Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
High pressure returns today with dry weather and climbing temperatures into the mid 70s-low 80s by Wednesday.
Another weather system approaches the Pacific Northwest Thursday with increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Fire danger will likely increase Thursday afternoon as gusty winds (25-35 mph) develop.
The upper-level trough is overhead Friday with much cooler temperatures, breezy winds and a slight chance for stray showers or maybe a thunderstorm. The best chance for convection will be in the Blues and Cascades. Highs in the 60s.
Mother's Day weekend looks dry with highs in the mid-upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.
We could also see a few stray showers late Thursday evening/night. Cooler and dry air arrive behind the front Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70. Highs will continue to warm onto the low-mid 70s early next week.