Happy Monday everyone! May the fourth be with you! Temperatures drop down into the 40s tonight as clouds start to increase.
Partly cloudy tomorrow, temperatures back in the upper 70s to low 80s. A southwest flow will start Tuesday sending in a few disturbances in the Cascades and Blues.
A cold front pushes in our next system Wednesday, leaving us cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and scattered rain showers.
On a brighter note, we do look to bounce back after that with warmer temperatures and more sunshine to close out the week. Back to the mid-upper 80s just in time for Mother's Day Sunday!