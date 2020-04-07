TRI-CITIES, WA - Today we spoke with Dana Oatis, Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Lourdes Counseling Center about how to talk to and comfort kids and teens during these trying times.
Dana Oatis, Senior Director of Behavioral health at Lourdes says the key is keeping the conversation age appropriate.
"If they can handle more information you can talk to them about it, but a good starting point is to ask the question.. 'what do they know about Coronavirus.' And you may have to correct some of the information they have," she said.
Oatis also says children have a harder time when there is stress, often situations can appear bigger than they really are. So only try to give pieces of information they can handle.
"And remind them that there are adults who are working on this. Give them hope that there’s a lot of people working on making this better for all of us," she suggests.
As for teens- it’s more about fact checking and making sure they are getting information from real sources like the CDC and the Governors official website. But ultimately it depends on the child or teen, and what they are able to handle.
"If it seems like the information is starting to be too much - then it’s ok to back away and say maybe we can talk about this some more a little later," Oatis recommends.
Mental heath experts also want to remind us, kids and teens are curious. Let them ask questions and let them know they can also ask for help anytime.
