Mostly cloudy and cold tonight for both Tri-Cities & Yakima overnight lows dropping into low 20’s brrr...Patchy fog and freezing fog will develop tonight and stick around through Christmas Morning drive carefully. Christmas day snow likely for Yakima late afternoon with less than an inch of accumulation. Tri-Cities has a chance of rain and snow and or a rain/freezing rain/snow mix accumulation of less than a half inch expected. Christmas night into Saturday morning snow for Yakima and rain/snow mix for Tri-Cities.
Both White Pass Ski Resort and Bluewood Ski Resort will see more snow beginning Friday and through the weekend! White should pick up 3-5 inches of snow and Bluewood 2-4 inches.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations of Baker County and the Upper Weiser Basin, and 3 to 6 inches with locally up to 8 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Friday to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please allow for extra travel time in the advisory area as roads will likely become snow covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.