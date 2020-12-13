Mid-Columbia Ballet Releases New Film That Spotlights Local Businesses

This year, Mid-Columbia Ballet put together a small film--Clara's Tri-Cities Nutcracker Dream--filmed using COVID-19 safety precautions. This included having dancers brave the weather to dance outside...all to bring joy to people in the Tri-Cities.
Debra Rogo, the Artistic Director of Mid-Columbia Ballet & Co-director of the film, Janet Krupin, worked together to make this idea happen.
"The restrictions for making a movie during COVID-19 you usually get everyone together on the stage. I think it was really interesting to see the finished product--You'll see if a couple is on screen together they are 'podded' together. And when we came up with this theme of shooting Clara--the back of her head--because she has her mask on. Most of those shots we see--we had to get really creative to make it work with those covid restrictions," said Krupin.
They filmed the movie in Tri-Cities and spotlighted several local businesses while also combining those elements with the story of the nutcracker.
"It became integral to our story to be able to support local businesses that are also going through tough times during this pandemic. So they became part of our storyline," said Rogo.
Mid-Columbia ballet reached out to Melissa Nissen, Owner of TSP Bakeshop, and asked her if they could film outside the sit's to be one of the featured businesses in the film.
"I think its fantastic what they did. It's a great way for it to be a part of our community but also include a lot of local businesses who have supported them over the years in different ways," said Nissen.
Melissa says to have businesses and people in the Tri-Cities support her business means so much.
"If I think too hard about it I cry. But it's awesome and that's been the theme through all of this...is you've seen the community rally," said Nissen.
You can watch the film here.