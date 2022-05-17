Increasing clouds and breezy winds tonight especially in the Kittitas Valley winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph decreasing after midnight. Low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Wednesday, we have a chance of rain 20-40% for the entire region before noon and strong gusty winds. A wind advisory has been issued for the region from 12 pm to 10 pm winds are expected most of the day 20-35 mph and gusts 45-50 mph which could result in downed tree limbs and possible power outages. Daytime temperatures slip back into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
The second system arrives Thursday with breezy wind, cooler air and snow levels falling to 3,500-4,000 ft. The higher passes could see 2-5 inches of snow! Most of eastern WA/OR will be rain shadowed so expect dry conditions with the exception of the Blues. Temperatures fall into the low-mid 60s with lows in the 30s-low 40s. We could even see some patchy frost and freezing temperatures Friday morning!
Saturday sunny and dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Sunday starts out mostly sunny however clouds move in later in the day bringing a slight chance of showers Sunday night/Monday Morning.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
