Mostly cloudy tonight with breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow the warmest day of the week, mostly sunny skies and breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph temperatures crack the 80s in the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley.
Thursday mostly cloudy with stray PM showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the Blues and in lower Garfield and Asotin counties expect strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Daytime highs remain warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Memorial Weekend brings unsettled weather with breezy winds, cooler temperatures, showers, and stray thunderstorms. Temperatures drop back into the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
