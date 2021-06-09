Mild Temperatures Mixed With Sun and Clouds For A Wonderful Wednesday

TRI-CITIES & YAKIMA, WA - The clouds still remain here in Tri-Cities and Yakima. Partly cloudy in Tri-Cities with a high of 76 and a low of 53. In Yakima, we'll have a high of 72 and a low of 48.
Winds will increase tonight into tomorrow with gusts as high as 20 mph in Tri-Cities. It will be mostly cloudy in Tri-Cities and a little less cloudy in Yakima. As the week continues, we'll see some instability in the Pacific Northwest with a mixture of increasing, hotter temperatures, possible rain showers, sunny skies and winds.
Scattered showers last night occurred in the mountains in response to an upper-level trough over the PNW. The trough remains throughout Wednesday. Scattered showers may develop in afternoon over far eastern mountains in addition to a slight chance of thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. This is some much-needed rain healthy for the eastern mountains.
The trough exits Thursday leaving some breezy conditions in our local area.
A low-pressure system off the coast of Friday will shift to an upper-level ridge northward which will bring increasing temperatures this weekend.
A low-pressure system off the coast of Friday will shift to an upper-level ridge northward which will bring increasing temperatures this weekend.