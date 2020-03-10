- Most Areas: 1" or less
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: Possibly More
- East Slopes: 2-6"
- Cascades: 5-12"
- Blues: 3-6"
- Everyone: Much Colder and Windy, Highs in 30s and lows in the teens and 20s
Increasing high clouds today will provide us with partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures. Breezy southerly winds (10-15 mph) will develop this afternoon in the Columbia Basin. Cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s, mid 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A weather system sliding mainly north of the region will bring snow showers to central/northern Cascades today and tonight. Dry weather for most areas will continue through Thursday with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
Winter returns Friday night-Saturday... Models are starting to agree that a low pressure system will drop south along the British Columbia and WA/OR coast. All while pulling cold Canadian air south and pumping Pacific moisture into the two state region. This could lead to lowland snow or a rain/snow mix Saturday. This system is still several days out and the models are still showing differences in timing, strength and placement on this late Winter System. A lot could change before Saturday... With that said here is my best guess. Chilly/cold rain starts late Friday before changing over to a rain/snow mix overnight and light snow Saturday. Forecasting snow amounts this far out is challenging, but here we go!
Friday Night-Saturday Snow
Drier air arrives Sunday with clearing skies and a little warmer on Monday with highs in the 40s.
