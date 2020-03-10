Increasing high clouds today will provide us with partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures. Breezy southerly winds (10-15 mph) will develop this afternoon in the Columbia Basin.  Cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s, mid 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
A weather system sliding mainly north of the region will bring snow showers to central/northern Cascades today and tonight.  Dry weather for most areas will continue through Thursday with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.  
GFS
Winter returns Friday night-Saturday...  Models are starting to agree that a low pressure system will drop south along the British Columbia and WA/OR coast.  All while pulling cold Canadian air south and pumping Pacific moisture into the two state region.  This could lead to lowland snow or a rain/snow mix Saturday.   This system is still several days out and the models are still showing differences in timing, strength and placement on this late Winter System.   A lot could change before Saturday...  With that said here is my best guess.  Chilly/cold rain starts late Friday before changing over to a rain/snow mix overnight and light snow Saturday.  Forecasting snow amounts this far out is challenging, but here we go!
 
Friday Night-Saturday Snow
  • Most Areas: 1" or less
  • Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: Possibly More
  • East Slopes: 2-6"
  • Cascades: 5-12"
  • Blues: 3-6"
  • Everyone: Much Colder and Windy, Highs in 30s and lows in the teens and 20s
Drier air arrives Sunday with clearing skies and a little warmer on Monday with highs in the 40s.
 

