Today... Partly sunny with light patchy morning fog. Breezy winds will continue in the Kittitas Valley today with gusts 30-35 mph. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low to mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
This Week... A strong pressure gradient will remain along the east slopes of today and tomorrow resulting in breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley. High pressure will dominate our weather pattern all week with dry weather with daytime highs running a little above average through Friday. Patchy late night and early morning fog will continue to be possible with the ridge overhead. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s and lows in 20s-30s.
Weekend... The ridge will remain strong over the weekend with mostly sunny skies after patchy morning fog. Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
Early Next Week... A front moves onshore Monday with breezy winds and a chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.