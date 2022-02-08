Tonight, mostly cloudy and calm tonight through the region overnight lows in the 30s.The rest of the week will remain dry and seasonable with temperatures just above average in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s and late-night early morning fog possible. Tomorrow will once again breezy to windy in the Kittitas Valley with winds 20-30 mph. It’s only Tuesday but let's talk about the Weekend...it will be sunny and nice this weekend with Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s
// WATCH SWX //
Mild Weather This Week..And A Sunny Weekend Ahead!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.