Good Morning,

A Winter Storm will bring us increasing snow and gusty winds (25-40mph) today.  The snow will be moderate to heavy at times later this afternoon/evening.  The winds and snow could produce  blizzard like conditions during the evening commute.  (Blizzard - Gusts 35 mph or greater with snow/blowing snow reducing visibilty to 1/4 mile or less).  The snow will decrease and end overnight-Tuesday morning from west to east.  Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect until tomorrow morning for the entire viewing area.  Here's my snow accumulation forecast. 

Kittitas Valley

- 1 to 3 " 

Yakima Valley

- 2 to 4"

- Locally 6" (East of Toppinish) 

Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities), Foothills and Gorge

- 3 to 6"

- Locally 7" 

East Slopes/Cascades Passes

- 3 to 10" 

Blues

- 8 to 16" 

Clearing and cold tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low-mid teens.  Increasing clouds Thursday with light snow developing overnight.  A series of weather systems will keep snow in the forecast Friday-Sunday with several inches of new snow possible.  Cold with highs in the mid-upper 20s and lows in the teens.

Enjoy the snow and be safe!

Monty

