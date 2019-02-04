Good Morning,
A Winter Storm will bring us increasing snow and gusty winds (25-40mph) today. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times later this afternoon/evening. The winds and snow could produce blizzard like conditions during the evening commute. (Blizzard - Gusts 35 mph or greater with snow/blowing snow reducing visibilty to 1/4 mile or less). The snow will decrease and end overnight-Tuesday morning from west to east. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect until tomorrow morning for the entire viewing area. Here's my snow accumulation forecast.
Kittitas Valley
- 1 to 3 "
Yakima Valley
- 2 to 4"
- Locally 6" (East of Toppinish)
Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities), Foothills and Gorge
- 3 to 6"
- Locally 7"
East Slopes/Cascades Passes
- 3 to 10"
Blues
- 8 to 16"
Clearing and cold tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low-mid teens. Increasing clouds Thursday with light snow developing overnight. A series of weather systems will keep snow in the forecast Friday-Sunday with several inches of new snow possible. Cold with highs in the mid-upper 20s and lows in the teens.
Enjoy the snow and be safe!
Monty