KENNEWICK, Wash.- The current Miss Tri-Cities Abby Faulk fundraises for the National Alliance for Mental Illness Tri-Cities (NAMI).
Miss Tri-Cities is a preliminary to the Miss America pageant. Service is a large pillar of the organization where each candidate and titleholder must advocate for a cause they care about.
Faulk's community service initiative is titled "You Matter: Where Passion Meets Wellness." This was inspired by her personal experience with mental health struggles.
"Please know that people here care about you and there are resources for you," Faulk said.
Faulk adds that she has partnered with multiple mental health organizations in the Tri-Cities and the state.
She currently works with NAMI Tri-Cities which offers mental health resources through support, education, and advocacy.
NAMI Tri-Cities outreach coordinator Juliea Gwinn says their organization is always accepting volunteers.
"We offer free support resources as well as programs and presentations in the community," Gwinn said.
Faulk had a benefit concert for NAMI last spring.
"I had them (NAMI) come and speak about their mission and had a local band get involved. We raised a little over $300 for NAMI Tri-Cities just within those couple hours," Faulk said.
According to Gwinn fundraisers like Abby's are appreciated.
"The importance of fundraising and volunteers for us really helps us be able to make these programs possible," Gwinn said.
To learn more about NAMI Tri-Cities visit their website.
