‘Momentous:’ US advances largest dam demolition in history

FILE - The Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway is seen on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif, on March 3, 2020. The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)