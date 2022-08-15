Hot today with a very slight breeze and no cloud coverage.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the region this afternoon.
Winds will stay around 5-10 mph today.
Fire danger remains very high as we begin this heatwave.
Temps will climb into the triple digits tomorrow and peak on Wednesday around 105.
A slow decline after that will lead to us keeping triple digits for the rest of the week, getting back to 100 this weekend.
Overnight lows will stay in the low 60s and upper 50s tonight but warm slightly over the next couple of days.
There is an excessive heat watch for Grant, Adams, Lincoln, Douglas and Chelan counties as well as Garfield, Asotin and the southern part of Whitman county that begins Wednesday at noon and is set to expire Friday at 11 p.m.
This could be extended through the weekend, increased to a warning and stretched out to cover more areas as our temps increase through the middle of the week.
Drink lots of water and stay cool when you can.
Avoid strenuous activity outside in the afternoons when it is hottest.
Mostly calm weather ahead with this ridge of high pressure over us. Any chance of a thunderstorm looks to be over the John Day highlands on Wednesday, but confidence remains low they will form.
We will keep an eye on this as the day gets closer.
