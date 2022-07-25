Excessive heat warning for the Columbia Basin, Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Triple digit highs today with plenty of sunshine.
There will also be a heightened fire danger with the dry and hot conditions.
Temps will continue to climb to the 110s by the middle of the week and then cool down to the low 100s just in time for water follies.
Overnight lows will be around the upper 60s and low 70s.
Stay cool and stay hydrated this week to beat the heat.
Check your backseats for pets and kids before getting out of the car.
Get your work done early today to avoid working outside in the heat this afternoon.
The excessive heat warning will be in place until Friday at 11 p.m.
