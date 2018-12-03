Good Morning!
Slow down, drive carefully and use your low beams… Local dense fog this morning from the Tri-Cities to the foothills with visibility at or below a 1/4 of a mile at times. There is a very slight chance for a stray flurry or sprinkle through early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs near 40.
A blocking weather pattern (Rex Block) has developed off the west coast. This will provide us with a very stable air mass as an upper level ridge builds over the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This time of year that means a low level inversion will develop across the viewing area with widespread fog and low clouds developing. Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s for daytime highs and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Brrrr!!!
A weak frontal system will bring us a chance for a little rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon/evening. At this time I am not expecting any accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist