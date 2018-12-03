Good Morning!

Slow down, drive carefully and use your low beams…  Local dense fog this morning from the Tri-Cities to the foothills with visibility at or below a 1/4 of a mile at times.  There is a very slight chance for a stray flurry or sprinkle through early afternoon.   Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs near 40. 

 

A blocking weather pattern (Rex Block) has developed off the west coast.  This will provide us with a very stable air mass as an upper level ridge builds over the region Tuesday and Wednesday.  This time of year that means a low level inversion will develop across the viewing area with widespread fog and low clouds developing.  Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s for daytime highs and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.  Brrrr!!!

 

A weak frontal system will bring us a chance for a little rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon/evening.  At this time I am not expecting any accumulation.  Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

 

Monty Webb, Meteorologist

