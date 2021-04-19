Mostly sunny and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-near 70. Freeze Warning is in effect tonight from midnight to 9 am Tuesday with morning lows 28-34 degrees. Protect sensitive plants from frost and freezing temperatures.
High pressure and a slow warming trend will take us into the mid-upper 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another weak Canadian front will drop south Thursday night-early Friday morning with a very slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s. A stronger Pacific cold front arrives Saturday with breezy/gusty winds and a better chance for a few scattered showers. Cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Leftover mountain showers on Sunday and cooler, highs in the mid-upper 60s.