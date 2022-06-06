Partly to Mostly sunny and a little breezy today with gusts 20-25 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
A couple of weak upper-level disturbances are moving through the ridge today. The first gave us a few sprinkles and showers early this morning and is now producing some light showers in the Blues. The second disturbance will be moving across the region later today with a slight chance for showers/t-storms in the Blues and maybe a shower in the Cascades between 2-8 PM. Tuesday looks dry with increasing afternoon/evening clouds ahead of the next weather system. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. This system will produce light rain showers Tuesday night between 9 PM-3 AM. Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday-Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in 50s-60s.
Breezy, warmer and a little muggy Friday with scattered afternoon showers developing as the next front pushes into the region. Highs in the low-upper 80s and lows 50-60s. Showers should be ending early Saturday morning with clearing skies. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the low-mid 80s. Dry weather and pleasant temperatures will continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.
