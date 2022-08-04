If you could, would you get the monkeypox vaccine?
Today, monkeypox was declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
Since the first monkeypox case in the United States was identified in mid-May, more than 6,600 probable or confirmed cases have been detected in the United States. According to a local health officer, declaration means the number of cases in the U.S. Is increasing fast enough to be declared an emergency.
"Anytime you hear the word emergency it may sound concerning. The primary reason for the United States declaring monkeypox (MPV) to be a public health emergency is that it does allow access to additional funding and resources to meet the challenge," says Dr. Person, Benton-Franklin Public Health Officer.
Resources include both the vaccine and treatment for monkeypox, in addition to helping pay for visits for someone seeking care if infected. Funding also goes towards staffing people to research and treat monkeypox.
The first case of monkeypox was identified in Washington during the end of May. Now that number has increased to 166 cases statewide.
Health experts say the best way for people to protect themselves is to avoid prolonger skin to skin contact with anyone who has monkeypox.
Because monkeypox is spread through physical contact instead of through the air like COVID-19 and presents itself through a distinctive rash, it may be easier to protect yourself.
Dr. Person says, "It isn't likely that we would see an epidemic or pandemic to the extent we saw with COVID."
As for vaccines, health leaders say there are not looking into any type of mass vaccination like COVID-19.
According to Dr. Person, "Vaccine strategies are really focused on vaccinating people who've been exposed or people who may be in the highest risks for exposure."
