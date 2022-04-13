Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow and rain showers this morning. Areas of Yakima/Kittitas County may see up to 1/2" of snow and 1-3" in the mountains (Cascades and Blues). Instability this afternoon could trigger a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Any storm that does develop could produce gusty wind and small hail. Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 30s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
An upper level low and Pacific moisture looks to give us another chance for wintry weather tomorrow morning before transitioning to a few rain showers by midday. The track of this low and availability of moisture makes this forecast very challenging. The following accumulation forecast is not set in stone and will need to be fine tuned. With that said, snow will likely impact travelers in the mountains and may cause some issues for the morning commute in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Any snow that does accumulate will melt during the afternoon.
April Snow Forecast... Thursday
- Lowland: 4-11 AM
- Moutains: Morning-Early Evening
- Cascades: 2-10" (Heaviest-White Pass and south)
- Blues: 2-6" ( Heaviest-Ski Bluewood and Tollgate)
- Yakima/Kittitas Counties: 1/2-3"
- Columbia Basin: Less than 1/2"
- Foothills: 1/2-2"
A little break late Thursday through Friday morning with dry weather. A weak disturbance will produce a slight for stray showers Friday afternoon winds. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Another disturbance arrives Saturday with scattered rain showers and breezy winds. It could start off as a little rain/snow mix in the morning, but no accumulation. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Easter 🐣 Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
The unsettled weather returns early next week with gusty winds, rain showers and warmer temps. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
