Another bitterly cold night temperatures will be in the single digits in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and in the teens for the Columbia Basin mostly cloudy and a slight chance of snow overnight. Tomorrow scattered snow showers possible in the lower elevations and heavy snow in the Mountains. High temperatures in the 20s. Snow dries up New Year's Eve and is once again bitterly cold overnight with temps in the single digits and teens. New Year's Day we expect sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures! Happy New Year!
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, mainly near the crest and the higher east slopes. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches on the lower east slopes.. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Here is the special weather statement from the National Weather Service:
DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WORK WEEK... An Arctic airmass will hold its grip on much of the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the work week with prolonged subfreezing temperatures and bouts of snow. Daytime highs will struggle to rise into the 20s and low 30s with lows in the single digits and low teens. Areas in the mountains, and those that receive heavier snowfall in the lower elevations, may even see temperatures slip below zero with rapid loss of heat during the overnight and early morning hours. While winds are expected to remain light, event winds of 10 mph will make single digit wind chills common, with some areas seeing wind chills below zero. These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frost bite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Due to the prolonged nature of sub freezing temperatures, uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take steps to ensure pipes are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.