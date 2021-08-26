Cloudy cool and breezy tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50’s. Smoke and haze continue to plague the Yakima Valley and an ‘Air Quality Alert’ remains in place through Friday afternoon. Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy for tri-Cities highs in the low 80’s. In Yakima expect another smoky day with varying air quality throughout the day daytime highs in the upper 70’s. High pressure returns this weekend with a warming trend. Low-mid 80s Saturday and mid 80s-low 90s Sunday-Monday.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Yakima County through Monday morning due to a risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.