Fog and Freezing fog for both Yakima & Tri-Cities lows in the 20’s and highs tomorrow in the upper 30’s and 40’s More low clouds and fog for most of the region on Thursday daytime temps in the low 40’s Thursday night a weak system moves in and brings with it a chance of rain or rain mixed with snow overnight into early Friday morning.
Here is what the National Weather Service is saying:
An active, wet pattern is expected to begin this Friday & continue at least through early next week w/multiple systems bringing rain & mountain snow. Saturday night into Sunday could see moderate to possibly heavy precip at times.