Patchy fog for Tri-Cities tonight until 10 pm then freezing fog after 10 pm cold night ahead with low’s in the low 20’s. Fog/Freezing fog for Yakima Tonight as well after 10 pm low temps also in the low 20’s. Am fog for Yakima & Tri-Cities will see fog into the early afternoon. Once the fog lifts it will be sunny and calm with high temps in the low to mid 30’s.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.