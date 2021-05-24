Clouds and gusty winds moving in to the region tonight with a slight chance of stray showers. Winds 5-15 mph and gusts of 25 mph. Winds will calm overnight and low temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Tuesday starts off with cloudy skies and breezy winds and a chance of scattered morning showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to md 70’s. Sunny Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Next chance of rain will be Thursday & Friday morning.
More Gusty Winds and A Chance Of Overnight Showers
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.