Clear calm night overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow a weak disturbance will move in which may result in a stray shower/t-storm over the Cascades. Winds will also increase across the region in the afternoon and evening with gusts of 20-30 mph. Fire danger remains high due to the hot and dry conditions and strong gusty winds.
More hot record-breaking temperatures this week and a heat advisory has been issued for most of Eastern Washington and North Eastern Oregon. Temperatures of 98-104 are expected this week.
Temperatures will gradually begin to cool on Saturday into the Labor Day Weekend to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Heat Advisory... Until Wednesday 11 PM
Location: NE Oregon and E Washington
Temps: 98 - 104
Near Record Highs
Stay Hydrated
Take Breaks
Remember Pets
Increasing Fire Danger
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 100/66 (record: 102/1967)
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot, PM Breezy... 103/69 (record: 103/1967)
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 102/66 (record: 101/1998)
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hot, PM Breezy... 102/66 (record: 100/1998)
Saturday... Mostly Sunny and Cooler, Breezy... 94/61
Sunday... Mostly Sunny.. 95/61
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 94/59
Yakima
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 97/64 (record: 98/1967)
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 101/68 (record: 97/1998)
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 97/63 (record: 100/1949)
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 98/64 (record: 99/2017)
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy... 92/58
Sunday... Mostly Sunny.. 92/57
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 91/56
