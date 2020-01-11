Temperatures have warmed up overnight and some are getting now a break from the rain and snow that moved in Friday. Breezy southerly winds today and Sunday should help our temperatures warm into the mid-upper 40s near 50 with a few lingering showers, possible mixed with a few flakes at night and early morning.
We are continuing to see heavy snowfall in the Cascades and Blues this morning. So if you are headed that way make sure to check pass reports and be prepared for winter travel.
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended through Monday morning.
Winter Storm Watches – Friday-Monday Morning…
- Cascades WA/OR
- East Slopes
- Blues WA/OR
Even so, Saturday is looking like our "break" day before another potentially significant snow-storm moves in on Sunday. Right now Sunday's storm looks a lot like Friday's, with light snow in the morning and heavier snow in the afternoon and evening for higher elevations. Foe everyone else, it will be more of a rain/snow mix.
Sunday's storm will move out sometime Monday morning, and then the REALLY cold air moves in. High temperatures will plummet down into the 20s and even teens, with overnight lows in the single digits. Brrr!
Coldest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Remember, lots of layers and make sure the pets are inside!