Patchy morning fog with scattered showers and mild today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-low 40s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
The warming trend continues today with rising snow levels and more rain showers as a warm front slowly lifts north. Heavy mountain rain and melting snow will lead to rising river levels flowing out of the Cascades and Blues for the next couple of days. Flooding will likely be an issue for western Washington through at least Friday.
Increasing rain overnight with our next system, but this rain should end Friday morning by 9-10 AM. A little ridging should provide us with some sun and dry weather Friday afternoon-Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be in the low-upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s-near 40. The unsettled and mild weather pattern will continue late Saturday through the middle of next week with varying chances of rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s-low 50s.