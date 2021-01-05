Partly sunny this morning with increasing clouds by midday and a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower. Rain chances increase overnight through tomorrow. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, 40-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
Our next weather system, sitting off the coast, has tapped into significant Pacific moisture. The warm front will move onshore later this morning, increasing our clouds and giving us a slight chance for a few stray showers later this afternoon and evening. Rain chances increase overnight-Wednesday as the cold front moves across the region. More heavy snow is expected in the Cascades and Blues above 3,000 ft. Great news for the ski resorts but it will likely cause travel delays, especially for Snoqualmie Pass.
WINTER STORM WARNING AND WEATHER ADVISORY - CASCADES... Today-Wednesday 10 PM
- Snoqualmie: 5-12"
- White: 15-25"
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - BLUES... Tonight-Thursday 7 am
- 6-10"
Breezy and dry Thursday as we will be in between systems with highs near 50. This will be a short break as another system arrives overnight-Friday with lowland rain and mountain snow. We even have a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix early Friday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, but no accumulation is expected. Ridging should provide us with quiet weather this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. Rain next Monday evening with a chance for a light mix overnight. Highs in the upper 30s.