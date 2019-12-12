More rain and mountain snow
Areas of dense fog and icy spots on the roads this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with increasing clouds and rain developing midday through this evening (around 5 pm). Some of this rain could be moderate at times. Winds will increase at this time too with gusts 15-25 mph. Drying out late this evening and tonight. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50,
A little break in the precipitation this morning, but a strong zonal flow (west to east) will send another weather system into the region later today with lowland rain and the potential for significant snowfall in the mountains.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Until Friday 10 AM
- East Slopes: 2-5"
- Snoqualmie Pass (3,000-3,500): 8-12"
- White/Stevens Pass (3,500-4,500): 1-2 ft
- Above 4,500 ft: 2-4 ft
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues, WA/OR... through Friday
- Above 4,000 ft: 4 to 12 "
We start drying out overnight, however the mountains will continue to have snow showers through late Friday morning.
Friday looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Winds should be strong enough to prevent fog from becoming an issue tomorrow morning. Friday's highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Areas of late night and early morning fog return this weekend through next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.