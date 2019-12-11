Good evening and a happy Wednesday!
More rain and mountain snow moving through tonight and into Thursday.
Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, triggering warnings, watches and advisories through Friday. Drivers need to keep an eye on pass conditions if you plan to head west or east.
A winter weather advisory was issued for areas about 2,000 feet along the eastern slopes of the Cascades, as snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected in the passes. Snow levels will mostly stay between 4,000-5,000 feet through the next few days, with snow levels in the Kittitas Valley up to the East slopes of the Cascades between 2,500-3,000 feet tonight before rising Friday afternoon.
A much stronger front will spread rain from the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys to the foothills and produce gusty winds through Friday morning.
Scattered showers and mountain snow will continue Thursday-Friday morning as the upper level low moves across the region. Blues will see 4 to 12 " of snow through Friday.
Another weak disturbance plans to move through the region late Friday night into Saturday morning with a slight chance for some mountain snow showers , but everyone else should remain dry.
Highs in the 40s on Friday with lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Late night and early morning fog returns this weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.