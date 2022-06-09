Partly to mostly cloudy and a little breezy today with gusts 20 MPH. We also have a slight chance for a few showers by midday in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. It will be later this afternoon or evening for everyone else. Morning temperatures in the 60s, 70s-80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s.
An atmospheric river (AR) will bring several rounds of light-heavy rain into the Pacific Northwest today through Sunday. Expect heavy rain in the Cascades tonight-Saturday. Then across the Blues and portions of eastern WA/OR Friday night-Sunday morning. The heavy mountain rain and snow melt will likely cause local flooding.
Rainfall Forecast... This Afternoon-Sunday
- Cascades: 1-3"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .10-.50"
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): .50-1"
- Blues: 1-1.5"
Flooding Forecast... Friday-Sunday
- Naches River: Moderate flooding is possible by Saturday morning near Naches
- Yakima River: Minor flooding is possible by Saturday morning near Parker
- All rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the Blues and Cascades will need to be watched closely
- Many rivers at or near bankfull and will continue to run fast and high
- Campers and hikers should be aware of changing weather conditions a be prepared to move to higher ground and do not camp near rivers, creeks or streams.
Instability looks to be strong enough for a few thunderstorms in the Blues Friday-Saturday. We could see one or two stray storms drift into the foothills and Columbia Basin on Saturday. Any storm that does develop will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Highs Friday and Saturday in the mid 70s-low 80s. Showers ending early Sunday morning then windy (gusts 30-40 MPH) and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure returns Monday, but it will remain windy with highs in the low-mid 70s. Sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. The warming trend continues with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
