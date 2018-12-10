Happy Monday,
Partly cloudy with patchy low clouds and fog this morning. Morning temperatures near 30, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs near 40.
The winter storm that brought us light snow, freezing rain and some icy roads overnight is currently pushing to our east. A few upslope snow showers will be possible today in the Cascades and Blues. A little break in the weather action today, but another winter system will arrive tomorrow with heavy mountain snow with mainly rain and gusty winds in the lowlands.
We could see a little rain/snow mix Tuesday morning (6-9 AM) before changing over to just rain. At this time I do not expect any accumulation for the lowlands. The only exception would be the Kittitas Valley with Ellensburg receiving an inch or less before changing to rain. Increasing winds tomorrow evening and night with gusts 30-40 mph.
Let's talk about the potential for heavy mountain snow early Tuesday Morning- Overnight… Snow levels my briefly jump above pass levels during the day with the southerly flow ahead the cold front, but will quickly drop to around 2,000 ft. by 6-7 PM.
Winter Storm Watch - East Slopes… Tonight-Tuesday Night.
- 6 to 12 Inches
- Cle Elum, Easton and Cliffdell
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades… Tonight-Tuesday Night
- 1 to 3 ft
- Mountain Passes
- Expect Delays
Blues (expect Advisory/Watch to be issued later)… Tuesday-Early Wednesday Morning
- 8-18 Inches
- Carry Chains
Dry Wednesday with some sunshing and highs in the mid-upper 40s. Thursday looks mainly dry with just a 10% chance for a stray raindrop or shower, highs in the 40s-near 50. The next system arrives Friday with breezy rain showers and mountain snow. Best day of the weekend… Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-mid 40s.
The active pattern continues Sunday with an early morning mix changing to chilly rain, highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s. This system will also bring us another round of accumulating snow in the mountains.