Finally a little rain. More monsoonal moisture will pass through the region with a chance of thunderstorms tonight, gusty winds kick up in the Columbia Basin 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow the sunshine returns and temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s. Thursday is the beginning of a mini heatwave with temperatures hitting the triple digits through Saturday (100-106 degrees) Sunday temperatures will drop back into the upper 90’s
More Rain and Thunderstorms Possible Tonight!
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
-
-
- Comments
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures from 98 to 107 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
Currently in Kennewick
81°F
Showers in the Vicinity
87°F / 68°F
6 PM
82°F
7 PM
83°F
8 PM
83°F
9 PM
86°F
10 PM
82°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunnyside High School student wins 'Stuck at Prom' Scholarship
- Driver injured after rollover crash in Kennewick
- Emily Blunt says John Krasinski is 'immune' to her love scenes
- A Look at the 2021 Tri-City Water Follies
- Level 3 sex offender address change
- Kennewick woman arrested after slashing patrol car tires and running from police
- Officer and suspect shot near first street in Yakima
- Yakima Sheriff deputy investigated after DUI arrest
- Family of 6 Facing Eviction Gets Unexpected Miracle
- UPDATE: 18-year-old dies in rollover crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.