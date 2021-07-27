Finally a little rain. More monsoonal moisture will pass through the region with a chance of thunderstorms tonight, gusty winds kick up in the Columbia Basin 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow the sunshine returns and temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s. Thursday is the beginning of a mini heatwave with temperatures hitting the triple digits through Saturday (100-106 degrees) Sunday temperatures will drop back into the upper 90’s 

