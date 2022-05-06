Scattered showers today with a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm between 1-8 PM. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, mid 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Another day, another weather system... A warm front will produce scattered showers this morning as it lifts north across the region. A breezy southerly flow will develop behind the warm front and ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will produce another round of showers and maybe a few stray thunderstorms this afternoon-evening. Any storm that develops could produce gusts to 45 mph, brief moderate-heavy rain, small hail and lightning. The best chance for t-storm development will be in the Columbia Basin and east into the Blues.
A thirds system hits the Pacific Northwest tomorrow with gusty winds 30-40 mph and more rain showers. Stronger winds are likely in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 40-50 mph... Note: A wind advisory or warning may be needed for the Kittitas Valley. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Mother's Day looks mainly dry with only a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley. Cooler for mom with highs in the upper 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s.
A northwesterly flow develops next week sending a series of upper-level disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. This will likely give us varying chances of showers through next Friday. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only making it into the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
