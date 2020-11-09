Happy Monday! A chilly start to the day. We'll see sunshine for the beginning of the day before the clouds move in. High in the 40s today.
A quick-moving upper ridge of high pressure will move across the area today as it exits a cold front will take its place. Bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the region. If you are planning to head over the mountains make sure to check those pass reports and be prepared for winter weather.
Winds will pick up behind the front. We can see gusts up to 25-30 mph.
We'll be on a weather rollercoaster over the next 7-days. On Veterans Day, Wednesday we'll see another break in weather systems with a lot more sunshine planned for the day.
More rain showers expected Thursday-night into Friday. Chances of rain/snow mix for the valley areas. Mountain snow for the higher elevations.
Highs this week will fluctuate in the 40s to low 50s.