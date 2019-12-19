Early morning snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain will be to the east of the foothills by 7 AM. Another round of wintry mix and rain will push into the region late morning through this evening/night. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s midday through afternoon, and increasing into the mid-upper 30s overnight.
This continues to be a very challenging forecast... The warm air aloft has already worked its way to the surface in the foothills with temps in the 30s-low 40s and any precipitation falling there will be liquid. The cold air appears to be more stubborn in the Columbia Basin, East Slopes and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. However, models suggest that the Columbia Basin should begin to climb above freezing between 9-10 AM, until then anything that falls will be a wintry mix. The Yakima Valley is even more difficult... The Lower Valley could see their temps climb above freezing between 3-4 PM, that means a mix of snow/freezing rain until then. While the Upper Valley might not see the change over from frozen to liquid after 5-6 PM. The Kittitas Valley and East Slopes will likely stay all snow or mix until ending tonight. The Cascades and Blues will continue to see snow before changing to rain later tonight. Here are the winter highlights...
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades (including passes)… Until 4 AM Friday
Snow: 10" to 3 ft
Travel: Very Difficult/Impossible
Check Pass Reports
Carry Emergency Kit: Chain, Flashlight, Food/Water, Blankets, Warm Clothes/Boots
Winter Storm Warning - East Slopes (including Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Rimrock)…Until 4 AM Friday
- Snow: 7-18"
- Travel: Very Difficult
- Carry Emergency Kit
Winter Weather Advisory - Kittitas Valley... Until 4 AM Friday
- Snow: 1-4"
- Ice: 0.1" or less
- Travel: Difficult at Times
Winter Weather Advisory- Yakima Valley... Until 10 PM
- Lower Valley: 1" or less
- Upper Valley: 1-4"
- Ice: 0.10"
- Travel: Challenging in Evening
Rain (morning wintry mix)- Columbia Basin-Foothills... Until Late Evening
- Mainly rain, but wintry mix possible until 10-11 AM
- Travel: Icy Spots this morning
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Until 10 PM
- Snow: 3-9"
- Travel: Difficult
- Carry Emergency Kit
Snow levels climb Thursday night-Friday morning to 5,000-5,550 ft. transitioning the snow to heavy mountain rain. This will likely lead to flooding on many rivers in western Washington Friday-Saturday. Several more disturbance will keep a chance for rain showers in the forecast through the weekend. Temperature will jump from the 30s to the 40s-50s Friday and Saturday. Winds will also be gusty tomorrow at 25-35 mph.
A bit cooler Sunday behind the last system with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. High pressure returns early next week with dry weather going into the Christmas Holiday. Highs in the 30s-40s and lows in the 20s-30s.