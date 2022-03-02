Cloudy skies and more rain in the forecast tonight accumulation of (.10 -.25”) and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Partly cloudy for Thursday with a chance of showers in the morning tapering off by midday and then we begin to dry out. High-pressure returns bringing sunshine Friday-Monday with seasonal temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 20s-mid 30s. A weak disturbance on Tuesday could bring evening showers and gusty winds.
Rivers, creeks and streams near the Blues and foothills will continue to rise and need to be monitored through Thursday. No flooding is expected at this time.
