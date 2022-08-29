Clear calm night overnight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.
More hot record-breaking temperatures this week and a heat advisory has been issued for most of Eastern Washington and North Eastern Oregon. Temperatures of 97-103 are expected this week. There is a slight chance of stray thunderstorms on Tuesday for the southern Blue Mountains and Wednesday in The Kittitas Valley and the Cascades.
Temperatures will gradually begin to cool on Friday into the Labor Day Weekend to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Heat Advisory... Until Wednesday 8 PM
Location: NE Oregon and E Washington
Temps: 97 - 103
Near Record Highs
Stay Hydrated
Take Breaks
Remember Pets
Increasing Fire Danger
Tri-Cities
Monday... Clear, Calm Night... 66
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 101/64 (record: 102/1967)
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 103/68 (record: 103/1967)
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 102/66 (record: 101/1998)
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 102/65 (record: 100/1998)
Saturday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 95/59
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Cooler... 94/58
Yakima
Monday... Clear... 60
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 97/61 (record: 98/1967)
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 100/65 (record: 97/1998)
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 99/63 (record: 100/1949)
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hot... 97/60 (record: 99/2017)
Saturday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 91/56
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Cooler... 91/56
