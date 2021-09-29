Partly cloudy and below average temperatures today. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-50s, upper 50s-low 60s, and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
A developing weather system off the coast is pushing a warm front into the Olympic Peninsula and spreading showers into the north sound. Rain will develop in the Cascades this afternoon/evening as the front moves east. Showers are likely to spill into the east slopes later this evening and tonight. There is even a slight chance for a sprinkle overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valley.
The parent low and surface cold front will intensify off the coast increasing the wind and rain in western Washington this afternoon and tonight. However, as this front pushes onshore most of eastern WA/OR will be rain shadowed by the Cascades. Shower chances do increase slightly late tomorrow afternoon/evening in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and tomorrow night in the Columbia Basin-Blues as the front moves across our region. Rainfall amounts should be .10" or less for most locations. Winds will become breezy Thursday as the pressure gradient tightens with gusts 20-25 mph. Highs will be able to climb into the low-upper 70s in the strong southwesterly flow ahead of the front.
Cooler air arrives Friday behind the front with highs falling into the mid 60-near 70. High pressure returns this weekend and early next week with highs rebounding into the 70s.