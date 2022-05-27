Increasing clouds this morning and maybe a sprinkle. Scattered light showers develop this afternoon in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and into the Columbia Basin. Shower chances are better in the foothills and Blues, along with few stray thunderstorms until 7 PM. Winds becoming a little gusty by midday at 25-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 60s-70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
As the next front moves into the Blues this afternoon it looks like it may stall out a bit allowing showers or storms to train over the same location with multiple rounds of moderate rainfall. We will need to keep an eye on rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the Blues. At this time it looks like they should remain below flood stage, but will be running highs.
The cool and unsettled pattern will continue through the Memorial Weekend with a series of systems moving through the Pacific Northwest. The next one arrives late Saturday morning/early afternoon with scattered showers, breezy winds and stray thunderstorms in the foothills/Blues from 2-8 PM. Scattered showers will continue overnight-Sunday morning. Highs fall into the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 40s-50s. Another system arrives Sunday afternoon with a chance for showers through early Monday morning. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s-50s. Snow levels drop Saturday afternoon-Sunday allowing a late snow for the Cascades.
Winter Weather Advisory... Southern WA-OR Cascades... Saturday 1 PM to Sunday 5 PM
- Above 4,500' (Passes will be fine)
- 4-10"
- Impacting backcountry camping and hiking
Skies should begin to clear Monday afternoon as ridging attempts to return, highs near 70 and lows in the 40s-50s. Dry weather and a warming trend are back next Tuesday. Highs climb into the mid 70s-80 on Tuesday and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.
