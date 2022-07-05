Tonight, increasing clouds, light winds and a chance of rain late after 11 pm for Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Tri-Cities and the Foothill of the Blues. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.
Wednesday will be unsettled with a slight chance of showers for Yakima and Tri-Cities in the morning then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be a possibility mainly in the Kittitas Valley, the Cascades' east slopes, and the Blues' foothills. Daytime highs are in the 80s and 90s—increasing clouds Wednesday night with more showers possible throughout the area overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Thursday mostly sunny for Yakima and Tri-Cities, however, more showers and storms are possible for the Cascades and Blues, and temperatures slightly cooler in the 70s and 80s.
The coming weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s and 90s.
