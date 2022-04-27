A mix of clouds and sun today with a very slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
Another weak disturbance riding the jet stream into region will give us a slight chance for a light shower today. The most likely areas will the Cascades and Blues. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s-near 40. Clouds increase and breezy winds develop Thursday as the next disturbance into the region. This system will produce mountain showers with a 20% chance for a few afternoon-evening showers in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s. Weak ridging will give us a nice Friday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
The first half of the weekend looks a little soggy as a stronger system arrives overnight Friday-Saturday with rain and cooler temperatures. Highs fall into the low-mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday morning from the Tri-Cities into the foothills. Otherwise, a dry and warmer afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 60s. Cool, windy and wet again next Monday with highs in the low 60s.
Long range models are beginning to show a ridging and warming trend next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 60s-low 70s!
