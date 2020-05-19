Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today and a slight chance for an afternoon/evening thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs near 70.
A small upper level low over north central OR will continue to produce scattered showers today and early tonight as it slowly drifts east. Thunderstorms this afternoon/evening should be less widespread. There is also a larger parent low over northern CA and these two will merge tomorrow over Idaho and western Montana. This will keep showers and storms going tomorrow mainly east of the Tri-Cities. The rainfall could be heavy at times tomorrow in the blues leading to potential flooding concerns for rivers, creeks, and streams flowing out of the mountains. Mainly dry and clearing for areas west of the Foothills with highs in the low-mid 70s.
A cold front arrives Thursday with gusty winds, mountain showers, and cooler temperatures with highs falling into the 60s. We could even see snow in the higher mountain passes Thursday night-Friday morning. Partly sunny and cool Friday with highs staying in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
The first part of Memorial Weekend looks good with high pressure and temperatures warming into the low-mid 70s. Models begin to differ on Monday, so for now I'll warm us into the mid 70s-low 80s with a slight chance for showers during the afternoon.