Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler today with gusts 25-35 mph. Morning temperatures 50s-60s, mid 60s-70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
Cooler, more rain and gusty (25-35 mph)winds Friday as another disturbance moves through the Pacific northwest, highs in the mid-upper 60s. The showers should be ending early Saturday morning followed by some afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. High pressure returns Sunday with a warming trend that will push the temperatures into the mid 80s early next week.