Quiet week weather-wise a few clouds tonight for the Columbia Basin and a smoky night ahead for the Yakima Valley. Light winds and temperatures are a little warmer tonight with lows in the low to mid 50’s. Widespread haze and smoke for the Yakima Valley tomorrow morning then mostly sunny throughout the region with high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80’s through the weekend and climbing into the low 90’s on Monday. A weak front moves through Wednesday night-Thursday morning and may bring a few showers to the Cascades and gusty to breezy winds to the Valleys and Basin.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Hazy, Mostly/Partly Sunny... 83/51
Wednesday... Hazy, Partly/Mostly Sunny... 86/56
Thursday... Mostly Sunny and Breezy... 83/55
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 81/51
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 83/52
Sunday... Sunny and Warmer... 89/57
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 92/59
Yakima
Tuesday... AM Smoke, Mostly/Partly Sunny... 80/49
Wednesday... Smoky, Partly/Mostly Sunny... 84/54
Thursday... Mostly Sunny and Breezy... 80/51
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 78/49
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 81/52
Sunday... Sunny and Warmer... 86/54
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 87/55