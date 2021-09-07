Widespread haze and smoke, yuck...The Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday for the Yakima Valley. What happened? An inversion layer developed overnight trapping all the smoke and haze. Partly cloudy skies develop overnight, light winds and overnight lows in the ‘60s. A weak system will push through Washington State overnight bringing a few stray showers to the Northern Cascades. Yep we remain high and dry. Wednesday more smoke and haze and a very slight chance of showers in the Yakima region until 11 AM then mostly sunny... if only we could see the sun.... high temperatures in the low to mid-'90s
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Thursday
Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ
Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality