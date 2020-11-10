A strong cold front will bring another round of mountain snow today through Wednesday morning. Steady snow will decrease to scattered showers later on Wednesday. The snow levels will generally be above 2000 feet, therefore some of the mountain valleys will observe light snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the northern Blue Mountains, Wallowa County, and the Washington Cascade East Slopes and passes for this winter weather system. Slight chance of rain showers for Yakima & Tri-Cities tonight with low ‘s in the upper 20’s and low 30’s... Sunny start for Wednesday Temps in the Upper 40’s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as system #2 makes its way to Eastern WA Thursday afternoon and evening bringing more mountains snow and rain to the lower elevations.