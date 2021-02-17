Areas of dense freezing fog this morning mainly in the Columbia Basin into Walla Walla and north towards Spokane. Outside of the fog we're looking at partly/mostly sunny this morning through the afternoon. Lingering snow showers in the Blues will produce another 2-4 inches by midday and then taper off. A cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens-20s, low to mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s-low 40s.
The next Pacific weather system will move onshore tomorrow morning spreading more heavy snow into the Cascades by mid-morning and the Blues by the afternoon. The tricky part of the forecast will be how much or if any snow will fall in the lower elevations. It all depends on strength and thickness of the cold air when the moisture arrives afternoon-evening. I think the cold trapped in the Upper Yakima Valley-Kittitas Valley will be deep enough to support light snow by midday. As we move into the Lower Valley and the Columbia Basin it looks a little thinner with would give us a rain/snow mix and maybe pockets of freezing rain. The foothills (Walla Walla-Pendleton) should have the cold air scoured out by tomorrow afternoon as the moisture arrives leaving them with chilly rain. Traveling in the mountains will be difficult tomorrow. Since last Thursday Snoqualmie Pass has measured almost 5 ft of snow and Meacham, OR has had 3.5 ft!!! They could easily pick up another foot of snow!
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and Blues... Thursday 10 AM-Friday 1 PM
- Cascade Passes: 8-18"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum): 3-6"
- Blues: 6-12"
Possible Lowland Snow - Thursday Late AM-Friday AM
- Upper Yakima Valley-Kittitas Valley: 1-2" (Possible Yellow WAA Thursday PM/Friday AM)
- Lower Valley-Columbia Basin: 1/2" or Less - Rain/Snow Mix (pockets of freezing rain)
- Walla Walla-Pendleton: Rain
High pressure returns Friday with warmer temperatures and some sunshine through Saturday. Highs in the low-upper 40s.
Gusty southerly winds (30-40 mph) develop Sunday ahead of an approaching frontal system. This system will bring us a chance for rain showers Sunday and Monday mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Rising snow levels, above 4,000 ft and good chance for mountain rain could lead to lower elevation snow melt in the Cascades and Blues. We will need to watch for potential flooding concern for rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the mountains. Highs warming into the low-upper 50s. The breezy/gusty winds will continue through Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.